Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win To Campaign For NPP?

They say if you want it, you go for it and it appears that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been able to give Kumawoods Lil Win an offer that he couldn't resist this time.

Information from a reliable source claims that, actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Liwin has been called to join his colleague actors, Agya Koo, Matilda Asare among others in campaigning for the NPP.

Some great men in the NPP team had a meeting with Lil Win on agreeing to campaign for Nana Akuffo Addo. Initially Lil Win was acting tough as always but after offering him a great package, he had no other option than to sign their contract. The source stated...

It seems to me this particular offer given to Lil Win is the biggest ever in the history of Ghana..

You see, the money given to Lil Win is more than the amount any musician or actor in Ghana has taken for a political affiliation. They gave Lil Win that huge money because they think and believe that, with Lil Win on their side, Ghana will give them the power to lead the nation. The source added..

We are about to confirm or deny this latest NPP deal from Lil Win and his manager.

For the meantime, lets get talking - how much would you have taken from NPP if you were Lil Win?

