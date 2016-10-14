New Music: Worship God - Ola [@Onabajoolawale] Ft Monique[@Mqmonique]

At about midnight, Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God and the prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was a great earthquake so that the foundations of the prison were shaken. And immediately all the doors were opened and everyone's bonds were unfastened"

In the above text; Paul and Silas saw beyond the limitations around them and instead chose to worship God.

Off her forthcoming 4th studio album dubbed EVOLUTION, Ola comes with another powerful single that encourages the believer to look beyond where he/she is now and see God involved in everything and He is worthy of Praise. Worship God Anyway Anywhere, Anyhow and Anytime because in your worship, your heartfelt sincere Praise is always sweet before God.

She features Spaghetti Records first lady - Monique who equally delivers her awesome melody to this groovy danceable tune. WORSHIP GOD is definetly bound to become a Praise Anthem in churches and choirs as you cannot help but get engulfed by the catchy tune. Another El-Joe production.

DOWNLOAD: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/138955

Connect:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram: @onabajoolawale