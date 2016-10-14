Hook Up Tour Kicks Off On Saturday At Vienna City, Accra

The Hook-Up Tour is an initiative of Next Media Concept and BK Multimedia which aims at providing opportunity for people to network, interact, discuss business and have fun.

The maiden kicks off this Saturday, October 15 at Vienna City, Circle – Accra with performance from Nii Funny, Ennwai (Dobble), Ephraim, Baafour, Richy Rymz, Strict Stylin, Allan Cash, Nautica and International arts from Naija [Vicky D and Cent Remmy].

TICKETS: Standard at 25GH¢ and VIP at 35GH¢

TIME: 9pm

VENUE: Vienna City, Circle.