National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, Michael Ola has jab popular Gospel musician Selina Boateng for endorsing sex before marriage.

Selina Boateng not too long ago, reiterated in her recent interview that she has no problem when non- Christiansengage in sex before marriage.

Her comment which is absolutely in contrast with the Christian principle attracted insults from the public.

One of the people who publicly accused her on social media is the former Public Relations Officer of FIPAG, Michael Ola.

Mr. Ola feels that Selina Boateng erred with her comment quickly took to Facebook and slammed her in a long post.

According the NDC man, Selina Boateng needs repentance because such a statement from a Gospel musician is simply disappointing.

He posted,

“I support sex before marriage as a christian”? By Selina Boateng?

Ei seriously Selina?

I hear she is not married? Is that a justification of what she does secretly?

A gospel musician, support sex before marriage? A christian?

Selina Boateng needs repentance. So scary.

Jesus said this:

[Jesus] said, “It is what comes out of a person that defiles. For it is from within, from the human heart, that evil intentions come: fornication, theft, murder, adultery, avarice, wickedness, deceit, licentiousness, envy, slander, pride, folly. All these evil things come from within, and they defile a person.” (NRSV, Mark 7:20-23)

It is God's will that you should be sanctified: that you should avoid sexual immorality; that each of you should learn to control your own body in a way that is holy and honorable, not in passionate lust like the pagans, who do not know God; (TNIV, 1 Thessalonians 4:3-5)

Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins people commit are outside their bodies, but those who sin sexually sin against their own bodies. Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies. (TNIV, 1 Corinthians 6:18-20)

Selina Boateng, I think you are enjoying sex even though you are not married. Please don't preach for the devil. You need Christ paaaa.

A GOSPEL MUSICIAN PAAA? VERY DISAPPOINTING”.

