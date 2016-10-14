Berla Mundi, Venessa Gyan, others to host the Tip Toe Concert onOct. 29

EIB Network personalities like Berla Mundi, Venessa Gyan, AJ Sarpong and Regina Krave are the host for the upcoming event Tip Toe.

The event which is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2016 is expected to attract people from all walks of life to come have a feel of Mzvee.

To happen live at the Achimota Shopping Mall, shoppers and restaurants freaks are sure to get a glimpse of it.

Tip Toe Concert is an event put together by female Ghanaian dancehall act, Mzvee and the entire Lynx entertainment firm.

It is unclear if her biggest rival, Kaakie would pass through.

BY: KONKONSAGH.BIZ | FREDERICK NOAMESI