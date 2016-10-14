Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Press Release | 14 October 2016 09:50 CET

Berla Mundi, Venessa Gyan, others to host the Tip Toe Concert onOct. 29

By KONKONSAGH.BIZ | FREDERICK NOAMESI

EIB Network personalities like Berla Mundi, Venessa Gyan, AJ Sarpong and Regina Krave are the host for the upcoming event Tip Toe.

The event which is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2016 is expected to attract people from all walks of life to come have a feel of Mzvee.

To happen live at the Achimota Shopping Mall, shoppers and restaurants freaks are sure to get a glimpse of it.

Tip Toe Concert is an event put together by female Ghanaian dancehall act, Mzvee and the entire Lynx entertainment firm.

It is unclear if her biggest rival, Kaakie would pass through.

BY: KONKONSAGH.BIZ | FREDERICK NOAMESI

Press Release

I DON T NEED ANY LIGHT WHILE STANDING IN THE SUNSHINE
By: OLD BOGISS-GERMANY
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img