Future Album | 14 October 2016 09:50 CET
EL Drops ‘Fefeefe’ Today
VGMA artiste of the year winner, Elorm Adablah, widely known in showbiz sphere as EL will drop 'Fefeefe' today, October 13, 2016.
The rapper is hopeful that 'Fefeefe' just like other tracks of his will definitely make an instant hit.
Fans and followers of his music are already waiting in anticipation for the projected banger track.
#FEFEEFE— BAR ☰ (@ELrepGH) October 12, 2016
Dropping Tomorrow ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z0973AoWNE
BY: KONKONSAGH.BIZ | FREDERICK NOAMSEI