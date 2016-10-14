EL Drops ‘Fefeefe’ Today

VGMA artiste of the year winner, Elorm Adablah, widely known in showbiz sphere as EL will drop 'Fefeefe' today, October 13, 2016.

The rapper is hopeful that 'Fefeefe' just like other tracks of his will definitely make an instant hit.

Fans and followers of his music are already waiting in anticipation for the projected banger track.

BY: KONKONSAGH.BIZ | FREDERICK NOAMSEI