General News | 13 October 2016 17:06 CET

'Manhood exposure' was publicity stunt gone wrong - Wisa

By viasat1.com.gh

Nii Kpakpo Thompson, host of the Tonight Show has cautioned controversial Ghanaian musician Eugene Ashie aka Wisa to be ‘steady’ when traveling for his European music tour.

Wisa, who made headlines in last December for allegedly displaying his manhood on stage at the height of his live performance during Citi FM’s December to Remember, revealed on the Tonight Show on Viasat1 that he intends to embark on an European tour.

The host jokingly cautioned him against a repeat of the December incident in Europe.

“Be careful you don’t go there [Europe] to reveal the thing again,” Nii Kpakpo Thompson joked.

Wisa, however, accepted that the ‘publicity stunt’ he pulled last December has had some negative impact on his life despite the fact that it has made him a very popular person.

“Last time I was at Chale Wote Festival and people were giving me fans and some guy said something which made me very steady,” he disclosed.

The ‘Ekiki Me’ hit singer is also currently in court over allegations that he removed his manhood during a live performance, but insisted that what happened last December was merely a publicity stunt and that he expects the case to end soon.

“I never knew it could come to this… it [court case] is still pending but I am very sure it is going to end very soon. I am very sure about that one. Because right now we are still waiting for their witness, somebody to prove that it was real,” Wisa argued.

“Only a fool would allow his cloth to be trampled upon twice.”
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
