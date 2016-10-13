OB Releases Brand New Promo Pictures, Readies Follow Up Single With Sarkodie

OB who is tipped to be crowned as the New Artiste next year is set to release his third single with the rap king, Sarkodie.

After the success of his recent music video, ‘A Dey Like’, and hit singles - ‘Mepe No Sa’ and ‘A Dey Like Am’ which is enjoying massive airplay nationwide, the determined musician is getting ready to take his game to the next level.

He is currently wrapping up a new single with Sarkodie titled ‘Odo Mu Criminal’ that will thrill his fans.

In the mean time, the songwriter and singer showed off good looks in a subtle and simple photoshoot with striking 'dreamy' poses.

Check out the swag on OB in the photos styled by himself with photo shoot shot and directed by Nana Kissi of MiPROMO Studio.

If you think OB is done with surprises then wait till you he releases his highlife video for ‘Me Pe No Saa’ which was directed by Ghanaian award winning director GYO Gyimah of Famous Philms soon.

Facebook Page - OB Nation

Instagram - obnationgh

Twitter - obnationgh

Snapchat - obnationgh





Bg-12





Bg-14





Bg-17





Bg-18





Bg-19





Bg-21





Bg-22





Bg-26





Bg-28





Bg-3





Bg-31





Bg-30





Bg-35





Bg-36





Bg-6





Bg