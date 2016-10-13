Access Bank Treats Customers To Uncle Ebo Whyte Play For Third Year In A Row

As part of activities to appreciate customers during the 2016 Customer Service Week, Access Bank Ghana has for the third year running treated customers to an exclusive showing of a Roverman Productions stage drama to climax celebrations for the week.

Written and directed by renowned Ghanaian playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte, the play titled “Forbidden” had customers and invited guests cheering and commending the Bank for continuously delighting them during this time of the year.

The weeklong celebrations under theme “Diverse needs; one unique experience”, was marked with activities across all the Bank’s branches nationwide and customers were treated to special appreciation packages including chocolates and souvenirs.

Highlights of the programme this year included Service Quiz competition for staff while Management members took the opportunity to interact with customers within and outside the banking halls.

Speaking during the play at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, the Executive Director of Operations and I.T at Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Kameel Adebayo, expressed the Bank’s appreciation to customers for their loyalty and patronage over the years.

He said, “Customer satisfaction and feedback forms the bedrock of our operations. We believe that the day we cease to evaluate our business and how our service affects customers is the day we lose the essence of our existence. That is why, we continuously rededicate ourselves to serving our customers and enhancing our operations.”

The annual celebrations of Customer Service Week is used to bring focus on issues facing consumers and finding innovative ways of addressing them. As a customer centric bank, Access Bank has over the years used the celebrations to highlight its superior customer service, a key component of its core values as well as solicit customer feedback while appreciating them for their brand loyalty and decision to do business with the Bank.