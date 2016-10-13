Kumawood Actor Wayoosi Loses 6-Month-Old Baby

Popular Kumawood actor Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, popularly known as Wayoosi, is reported to have lost his six-month-old baby.

According to reports, Wayoosi's daughter, Blessing Osei Fremah (Nhyira) died on Thursday, October 13.

Assistant General Secretary of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Eugene Moratt, who is spokesperson for the family confirmed the news disclosed that the little girl died of drug overdose.

“He called me on Sunday to tell me that the child is sick and that she was allergic to a drug. I told them to take her to Kufour Hospital because looking from how he was narrating it, the sickness was serious.

“When I went there on Monday, she couldn't open her eyes but when on Wednesday when I visited, they had put an oxygen on her trying to detox her body,” he said.

He said when he asked the doctor what happened and he was told the doctors were still trying to find out what was wrong because the child had been given a wrong dosage.

“The dosage was also too much for the child. The six-month-old daughter was given 5ml instead of 2.5ml. Wayoosi called me around 1 a.m. today crying,” he narrated.

The late Blessing Osei Fremah was christened four months ago in Kumasi.

-zionfelix.net