DKB angered by Akua Donkor's disqualification; vows not to vote

Ghana’s ‘King of Comedy’, Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB, has vowed not to vote in the upcoming elections.

DKB made the disclosure a day after the Electoral Commission (EC) disqualified Madam Akua Donkor’s Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) and 11 others from contesting in the December 7 polls.

The EC cited, among other things, that Madam Akua Donkor signed three different signatures on the forms and also failed to present a qualified running mate for the GFP.

According to the EC, the GFP running mate did not meet the age requirement by law.

Commenting on the issue, a disappointed DKB said he had planned to vote for the GFP because she had great ideas to make Ghana a “fantastic” country.

He further explained by saying “Checking the manifestos of all the candidates, Madam Akua Donkor is my favorite because everything she is giving is free. She is going to reduce prices of almost everything meaning the country will be fantastic.

“I planned to vote for her so that as a nation we would enjoy Free Port, Free Education, Free Transportation, free Farm Produce etc. Who doesn’t like free things? I am very upset by the action the EC has taken,” a disappointed DKM said.