Hiplife, Highlife Artistes Shun MUSIGA Peace Walk

Members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) have organised a peace walk and forum in Accra as part of a nationwide campaign to promote peace and unity before, during and after the 2016 general election.

Though it was successful, a large number of hiplife and highlife artistes which include Kojo Antwi, Pat Thomas, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Amandzeba, Samini, Okyeame Kwame, Tic Tac, Stonebwoy, Akosua Agyapong and a host of others failed to attend the walk.

Most of the artistes who participated in the walk complained bitterly about the absence of the prominent ones, who many see as role models in the society.

The organisers, however, could not explain the reasons why the prominent ones failed to honour invitations sent to them to be part of the peace walk project.

The peace walk began from the Efua Sutherland Children's Park through the British Council to the TUC traffic light and then Kwame Nkrumah Avenue through Kinbu and back to the Efua Sutherland Children's Park.

Addressing participants at the peace forum after the walk, President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour, aka Obour, underscored the need to preach peace as a pre-requisite tool for national development.

According to him, as concerned citizens of Ghana and as musicians, “It is necessary to preach peace so as to ensure a peaceful election 2016.”

He said similar exercises had been carried out in all the 10 regions in the country.

Obour also appealed to Ghanaians, particularly politicians, to engage in acts or pronouncements that would promote peace before, during and after the December general election.

He advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used as tools for violence in the electioneering process.

By George Clifford Owusu