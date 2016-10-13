Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 13 October 2016 11:41 CET

Efya For ‘One Africa Music Fest’ Concert

By Daily Guide

Ghana's female Afro-pop singer, Efya, has been invited to perform at 'One Africa Music Fest Concert' at the Toyota Center, Houston, United States of America on October 22, 2016.

This unforgettable night will be hosted by Africa's R&B king, Banky W, and feature live performances from Africa's finest such as Nigerian Afrobeats stars 2Face, P-Square, Dbanj, Olamide, Flavour, Kcee, Harrysongs, DR Congolese MTV award-winner Fally Ipupa, South African duo Mafikizolo, East Africa's Vanessa Mdee, among others.

Efya will perform most of her hit songs on her current album.

Efya recently released her debut 21-track musical album titled 'Janesis'. The 'Janesis' album features stars like Sarkodie, E.L, Ice Prince (Nigeria) and Bisa Kdei.

Legendary Beats and Kill Beatz were involved in the production of the album.

She is a part of the fourth season of Coke Studio Africa. Coke Studio Africa show brings together artistes from different genres, eras and countries on the continent to create a modern and authentic sound through music mash up.

