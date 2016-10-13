After being lambasted by cross section of media and colleagues in the music industry for abandoning his Pastoral duties, multiple award winning highlife artiste Ofori Amponsah has revealed that he has been disconnected with his loyal fans for a longtime.

Ofori Amponsah known on stage as Mr. All 4 Real, made this observation in an exclusive interview with Blagogee.com , at his resident in Accra.

My fans have in fact missed me so i’m gearing myself up with an upcoming mega show during the Christmas festivity.

…So far my team and I haven’t disclose where and when the show will kick-start but I believe this Christmas festivity something big will be out, he affirmed.

When quizzed why he left his secular music? He said, “I have been in the music industry for years with many hit songs…so I told myself I need a break”.

“… In 2008 I woke up one morning and I decided to dismantle my own studio… in fact I got tired of recording music the real thing was I needed a break and one of the break was to go back to church. I still feel that God have something for me I can still preach through my music, he said”.

The ‘Otoolege’ hit maker added that music now in Ghana is easier and you can’t beat originality.

The former Ghana Music Award artiste of the year revealed why he did ‘Alewa’ featuring Sarkodie “I was hungry at that time and I wanted to prove my critics wrong”.

Ofori Amponsah is currently working with Paa Kwasi of Dobble fame. I love being with Paa Kwasi because he is good at what he do.

He advised upcoming artistes to lookup to veterans in the music industry and must be sober to learn.