Up-Close And Personal With Astute Radio Presenter Dr Cann

When entertainment shows hosts are mentioned in Ghana,never can you relent mentioning the name of Happy Fm's astute presenter Dr.Cann.

Yes, Dr Cann has really carved a niche for himself. He is one of the best entertainment shows hosts in Ghana, and has been nominated on numerous occasions at the RTP awards.

Born Francis Ebo Cann to Mr Francis Sylvester Cann and Georgina Ofosuah , he was brought up in a discipline home and received training that has greatly impacted his career.

Dr Cann hails from Saltpond in the Central Region and married to Mrs Dorcas Cann with two sons namely Nigel and Nino Cann

On the road to a blistering radio career,Dr Cann trained at the university of education in Winneba and was posted to the campus radio station,in 2002 where Atinka fm's Ekuoba Gyesi was then the manager. Harriet Takyi Menson of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) was also there at the time.

Because of his exploits on the campus radio station,Ekuoba Gyesi and Harriet Takyi Menson recommended him to train at GBC, where he trained for about 4 months and was brought back to the university Of Education's campus radio station.

At GBC,Dr Cann was trained by tutors such as Charley Sam,Getrude Opare Addo,and John Hammond.

Before working at Accra-based Happy Fm, Dr. Cann had worked with Sunrise FM in Koforidua, GBC Radio in Accra and Radio Winbay in Cape Coast

Because of the training he received, Dr Cann who can DJ, and conduct delectable interviews, before hosting the showbiz Xtra was also a morning show host on Happy FM.

Presently on Happy Fm,Dr Cann aside hosting a popular and one of the most listened to entertainment shows;Showbiz Xtra, which is aired on Wednesdays between 8pm and 10pm and on Saturdays between 6am to 10pm, is also the host of party mix on Tuesdays between 8pm and 10pm and on Friday 8pm to 10pm

Showbiz Xtra, has been rebranded with a couple of new segments. Previously, the show had less time to dive into pressing issues in the entertainment industry but now, it has broadened with interesting twists.

Together with the efforts of his outspoken and well-versed panelists like popular artist manager Bulldog,Mr Logic,Mel Akwesi Davis,Enock Agyapong ,Ricky Anokye and his dedicated producers such as Prince Johnson ,Dj Sticker and Dj Yce,the management of Happy FM has now added an hour to the Saturday show changing the time to 6am through to 10am ” from the usual 7am to 10am.

Well, kindly have a feel of what transpires in the studio when Dr.Cann is in Charge in the video below: