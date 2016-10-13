Shatta Wale Playing Mind Games With Ghanaian Politicians?

He has got two of his songs being used by the two biggest political parties in Ghana at their party functions.

Shatta Wale’s ‘Mahama Paper’ is used by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) whiles the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is rooting for ‘Kakai’.

We are contemplating whether the self acclaimed dancehall King in Ghana will do a remix of his Kakai track after he tweeted that the Flag bearer of NPP, Nana Akufo Addo is coming like Kakai in the forthcoming general elections.

Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr was surprised after Nana Akufo Addo was ushered into a stage at the Accra International Trade Fair Center where the NPP’s mammoth rally was held on Sunday.

In the back of this development, Shatta Wale tweeted: “I never knew Nana Akufo [Addo] was a great fan …U deh come like kakai ampa …This year’s politics is called shattatics.”

In a sharp reply to his tweet, Nana Akufo Addo posted : “YES! I’m a big fan,” which was accompanied with a thumbs-up emoji.

Do you think Shatta Wale is playing ‘mind games’ just to grab attention?