Ghanaian rapper, Yaa Pono following reportage by the Flex Newspaper has also replied the up and coming artiste, Quofi Quofi.

In his Twitter post, the rapper wrote,

“Let them enjoy fame small … They get it once in a life time”

Let them enjoy fame small ... They get it once in a life time https://t.co/iBTrGTUjze — Yaa Pono (@ponobiom) October 12, 2016

Yaa Pono was however surprised when his attention was drawn to the front page of the publication in the entertainment focused newspaper with caption 'Quofi Quofi Warns Yaa Pono'

Fans of the rapper were equally shocked because no one saw this coming. One question that beats the mind is, who is Quofi Quofi and what is his issue with Yaa Pono?

More shocking revelations coming soon.

😂😂😂😂😂😂someone is warning @ponobiom like WTF i laf saaa.....



man dey play with fire 🔥😆😂😂😂 i for read this pic.twitter.com/lakLwfBQKP — ą² Ląş┼_ß๏rЙ ️ (@Y_Sticky_) October 12, 2016

Source: konkonsagh.biz | Blay GH