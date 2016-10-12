Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Exclusive News | 12 October 2016 23:16 CET

Let Them Enjoy Fame Small – Yaa Pono Replies Quofi Quofi

By KONKONSAGH.BIZ

Ghanaian rapper, Yaa Pono following reportage by the Flex Newspaper has also replied the up and coming artiste, Quofi Quofi.

In his Twitter post, the rapper wrote,

“Let them enjoy fame small … They get it once in a life time”


Yaa Pono was however surprised when his attention was drawn to the front page of the publication in the entertainment focused newspaper with caption 'Quofi Quofi Warns Yaa Pono'

Fans of the rapper were equally shocked because no one saw this coming. One question that beats the mind is, who is Quofi Quofi and what is his issue with Yaa Pono?

More shocking revelations coming soon.


Source: konkonsagh.biz | Blay GH

Exclusive News

