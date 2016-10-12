Two Chiefs Endorses Donmax Album Launch/Peace Campaign

The Chief of Sakot who doubles as the president of Upper East Regional House of Chiefs Naba Sigri Bewong, and the Chief of​ Naaga, Naba Olando III, have applauded Don Max for in-cooperating a peace campaign into his Music Album launch.

They made this admission when “Team Don Max” paid a courtesy call on Naba Sigri Bewong, at his palace in Sakot.

According to Naba Sigri Bewong, he is impressed anytime the youth adopt initiatives that are geared towards the advancement of society. He added that, as the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, he is always committed to ensuring that there is peace and unity as it is the only way society can progress. He however called on well-meaning individuals to come in their numbers to support Don Max.

Naba Olando III, who acknowledged having heard few tracks of Don Max could not hide his delight. He applauded Don Max for his creativity in combining rap music with local guitarist to produce songs with revealing content. According to him, “supporting talents like this can place the region on the limelight in terms of music”. He opined that, anybody who is very much interested in the good of the region should avail thyself to support our own.

The CEO of Avinash Entertainment and manager of Donmax, Uriah Atampugbire Aduko expressed gratitude to the chiefs for pledging their supporting for the program. He said, “I’m indebted to you and feel overwhelmed to have the Principal Chief of the region declare support for the programme”. He emphasized that, his record label will continue to master efforts geared towards producing quality music that will soon hit national and international podiums.

Don Max is one of the leading musicians in the region with several hit singles that are currently enjoying massive patronage within northern Ghana. He is set to launch his first ever music album alongside a peace campaign at the Bolgatanga Jubilee Park on October 22, 2016 at exactly 4: 00 pm prompt.