Obour to bury mum on October 23

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) will lay the mortal remains of his late mother to rest on October 23.

The final funeral rites of the hiplife artiste’s mother will take in the Ashanti regional town of Juaso.

The funeral, according to sources close to the MUSIGA President, is expected to be attended by some state officials, musicians and players in the creative arts industry.

There will be a musical concert in honour of the MUSIGA President’s late mother in Juaso on Saturday, October 23.

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the tribute concert include Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Samini, Tagoe Sisters, Tic Tac, Edem and EL.

The late Christiana Addo affectionately caled Aunt Christie, died on Sunday, July 24 after battling liver disease died in the United Kingdom. She is survived by Obour and three siblings.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )