Bisa Kdei Announces His New Facebook Account

High life artiste of the year, Bisa Kdei has had a very sad story from a hacker, who since last year has taken charge of his official Facebook verified account, which has close to a million followers.

Its almost a year now, since the hacker took over the Facebook account posting and sharing all sort of inhumanly images, including +18 pictures.

There has been several other similar posts that have been reported by some fans yet the Facebook technical team has done nothing about it.

Black Legendary Music, the official music label for Bisa Kdei has released series of Press Statements to warn fans and abstain them from the hacked account until management has solved it with Facebook.

According to the publicist, Bossu Kule, various attempts to reach Facebook on recovering the hacked account proved no fertile.

Hours ago, Bisa Kdei announced his new Facebook page, Bisa Kdei World.

This new Facebook account of Bisa Kdei is getting an impressive number of likes in less than a day of making it public.

So world, if you want to connect with Bisa Kdei, then the best account to hit him up on Facebook is Bisa Kdei World. Please, do abstain from the previous account for it is still hacked..