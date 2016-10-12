General News | 12 October 2016 15:36 CET
Hamamat Montia shows off her TZ cooking skills
Award winning model, Hamamat Montia is in the Northern Region to visit some family and friends and she is loving her visit to the region.
The model shared a video of herself busily stirring Tuozafi which is the native delicacy of people from the Northern part of Ghana.
The energy with which she stirs the food shows that even though she does not stay around, she has not forgotten the basics of preparing her TZ.
Happy Tuesday #KingsandQueens I am finally home in #Tamale and I am so excited to show you around but first I have to Finnish making this #TZ with my Aunty #Bobobo for my big family. Music @limbzo #travelwithhamamat #Africanbeauty #Africa #Ghana
