Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 12 October 2016 15:36 CET

Hamamat Montia shows off her TZ cooking skills

Source: Nsromamedia.com

Award winning model, Hamamat Montia is in the Northern Region to visit some family and friends and she is loving her visit to the region.

The model shared a video of herself busily stirring Tuozafi which is the native delicacy of people from the Northern part of Ghana.

The energy with which she stirs the food shows that even though she does not stay around, she has not forgotten the basics of preparing her TZ.


Happy Tuesday #KingsandQueens I am finally home in #Tamale and I am so excited to show you around but first I have to Finnish making this #TZ with my Aunty #Bobobo for my big family. Music @limbzo #travelwithhamamat #Africanbeauty #Africa #Ghana

A video posted by Hamamat (@iamhamamat) on Oct 11, 2016 at 3:20am PDT

General News

SOMETIMES SINGING MAKES ME MORE HAPPIER THEN S E X
By: akoaso-HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img