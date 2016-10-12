Host of the most popular satirical talk show (Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thompson ) in Ghana, Nii Kpakpo Thompson has cautioned controversial Ghanaian musician Wisa to be ‘steady’ when travels for his European music tour.

Wisa who made headlines in Ghana last December for allegedly displaying his manhood on stage at the height of his live performance during Citi FM’s December to Remember revealed on the Tonight Show on Viasat1 Ghana that he intends to embark on an European tour; to which the host Nii Kpakpo Thompson jokingly cautioned against a repeat of such behavior out there.

“Be careful you don’t go there [Europe] to reveal the thing again,” Nii Kpakpo Thompson joked.

Wisa, however accepted that the ‘publicity stunt’ he pulled last December has had some negative impact in his life despite the fact that it has made him a very popular person.

“Last time I was at Chale Wote festival and people were giving me fans and some guy said something which made me very steady,” he disclosed.

The ‘Ekiki Me’ hit singer is also currently in court over allegations that he removed his manhood during a live performance, but insisted that what happened last December was merely a publicity stunt and that he expects the case to end soon.

“I never knew it could come to this… it [court case] is still pending but I am very sure it is going to end very soon. I am very sure about that one. Because right now we are still waiting for their witness, somebody to prove that it was real,” Wisa argued.

