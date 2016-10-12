New Video: SquYb - Dem Tins

After a couple of weeks of releasing this single, SquYb theParaDox has released the official video for ‘Dem Tins’ off his ”Say Your Last Prayer” EP to support his promotion.

The video completely shot at night has quite some interesting scenes. It looks like the director was trying to create something unusual for the trap music. We leave that to you to judge.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think.

YouTube Link - https://youtu.be/sdCpGmDeAUk

Tweet/Twitter - @squyb​