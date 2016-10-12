Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 12 October 2016 11:41 CET

COGAI To Honour Adom TV

By Daily Guide
Abena Yiadom
Abena Yiadom

The organisers of the 2016 Pan-African Eminence Award will on Saturday, October 15, 2016 will honour Adom TV for its outstanding contributions to the media in terms of information, entertainment and journalism in Ghana.

The awards ceremony which is being organised by the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

According to the organisers, Adom TV was chosen for an award based on its socio-political, cultural, entertainment, educative and economic programmes for the past years, earning the station a large coverage and fans across Ghana and beyond.

The organisers explained that many television stations were nominated and through comprehensive research and recommendations, the selection committee gave careful consideration and Adom TV emerged the chosen TV station for the Best TV Station of The Year Award.

Channel Manager of Adom TV, Abena Yiadom, told BEATWAVES in a chat that the station has over the years carved a niche for itself as one of the television channels that provides viewers with a unique blend of good programmes.

She disclosed that Adom TV recently won the award through a documentary titled 'The Stay Home Project' which captured how Ghanaians do menial jobs and struggle to make a living in Germany.

General News

The characterictics of my dream sweet heart must be somebody who can stand all my troubles because i have a lot of it. I would however not be difficult for a real lady to handle.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img