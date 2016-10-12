COGAI To Honour Adom TV

The organisers of the 2016 Pan-African Eminence Award will on Saturday, October 15, 2016 will honour Adom TV for its outstanding contributions to the media in terms of information, entertainment and journalism in Ghana.

The awards ceremony which is being organised by the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

According to the organisers, Adom TV was chosen for an award based on its socio-political, cultural, entertainment, educative and economic programmes for the past years, earning the station a large coverage and fans across Ghana and beyond.

The organisers explained that many television stations were nominated and through comprehensive research and recommendations, the selection committee gave careful consideration and Adom TV emerged the chosen TV station for the Best TV Station of The Year Award.

Channel Manager of Adom TV, Abena Yiadom, told BEATWAVES in a chat that the station has over the years carved a niche for itself as one of the television channels that provides viewers with a unique blend of good programmes.

She disclosed that Adom TV recently won the award through a documentary titled 'The Stay Home Project' which captured how Ghanaians do menial jobs and struggle to make a living in Germany.