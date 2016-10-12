Aburi Suspends Odwira Festival

The Odwira festival this year will be celebrated in a low key to honour the memory of the late Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Addo Danquah, Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, Aburihene and Acting President of the Akuapem Traditional Council, has declared.

He explained that the proposed solemn celebration will also aim at expressing the grief of the Akuapem State following the death of the Okuapehemaa, Nana Dokua who passed on recently.

The Adontenhene made this at the celebration of the 2016 Akwasidae by the chiefs, queen mothers and people of Aburi in the Adonten Division of Okuapeman in the Eastern Region which came off last Sunday amidst heavy traditional drumming and dancing.

The event took place at Nsakye, the ancestral home of the people of Aburiman amidst drumming and dancing by all the citizens who graced the occasion.

The celebration of Akwasidae marked the lifting of the six weeks ban on noise and also marking the beginning of the week-long celebration of Odwira festival.

Chiefs, queen mothers and various traditional groups, including the Aburiman state executioners (abrafo), took turns to perform various traditional rites that depict the essence of the occasion.

The Aburihene climaxed the event by returning from the ancestral closet with goodwill message and tidings for the people.

Addressing the gathering, the Aburihene Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, mentioned that though the usual colourful celebration will not come off, performance of traditional rites related to feeding of the ancestors, cleaning of traditional stools, among others, will be held at the palace and also by clan heads.

By Solomon Ofori