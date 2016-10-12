Heroes of Change Nominations Still Open

Until Thursday, October 20, MTN Foundation is still receiving nominations for 'Heroes of Change' Season III and has urged anyone who knows a person or group involved in an extraordinary charity project in any part of Ghana to nominate them to compete.

There is a cash amount of GH¢100,000 for the ultimate winner to use for a charity project. There is also an amount of GH¢20, 000 for each winner of three other categories and an amount of GH¢5,000 for all six finalists.

A team from the MTN Foundation would be sent to the community of the nominee to verify the veracity of the project, after which all nominees would be shortlisted to a final list of 10.

There are six categories up for competition and each nominee must have a proven record of working either on charity bases as a community crusader or in the areas of social protection, health, environment economic empowerment and education which form the six categories.

It defines the category of community crusader as an individual or group that has generated a proven indigenous solution to a persistent local or national or social issue with results.

To be eligible to contest in the social protection category, a nominee must be an individual or group that has advanced the cause of the vulnerable and marginalised in our society.

Under the health category, the nominee must be an individual or group that has dedicated services to awareness creation and advocacy for eradication of any identifiable health issue or has helped to provide health facility for a community.

For environment, the person must be an individual or group that has devoted significant time and effort to creating environmental awareness and improving the general environmental condition of Ghanaians.

For the economic empowerment category, nominees must be an individual or group that has engaged in projects aimed at building the capacity of members of a community in order for them to become self-sufficient and to enhance their livelihoods.

And for the education category, nominees must be an individual or group that has engaged in educational projects aimed at improving literacy in our communities and acted as an agent of social change.

Any member of the public wishing to nominate someone can either write a two-page letter and drop at any MTN service centre across the country or record a two minute video describing the charity project of the nominee and send it through WhatsApp to the contact number 0554222222. It is also possible to visit the MTN website and fill a nomination form on line.