Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena has asked Ghanaians to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2016 elections, when they join queues to elect the next president come December 7.

The 'Asor' singer pleaded with Ghanaians when he mounted the NPP campaign stage on Sunday, October 9 at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra. Kwabena Kwabena at the event entertained the party's faithful with some of his hit songs.

He began his brief speech with his song 'Bue Kwan', asking God to open way for the NPP to win this year's election. He constantly said, “We are going to vote for change.”

“I just have one word for all of us. Come December 7 2016, we are going to vote for change. This year, we are changing things,” Kwabena Kwabena said.

The musician, known in real life as George Kwabena Adu, has been with the leading opposition party for the past years, working very hard for them to gain power. He was joined on the campaign platform by highlife singers, Lucky Mensah and Dada KD, hiplife group Praye, broadscater Blakofe, among others.

– peacefmonline