I can rap more than Sarkodie - Kofi Adjorlolo

Ace actor, Kofi Adjorlolo in an interview with Metro TV has disclosed that he would have been a great musician if not for acting.

According to him, he would have even rap more than Ghana’s fastest rapper, Sarkodie.

When asked what he would have become if not for acting, he said, “Oo I would have been a musician because those days, I used to even Dj and all that, so I would have been a rapper, I can even rap more than Sarkodie.”

When asked about his favourite musician in Ghana, he said, “Sarkodie, I mean the guy is just something else, great artiste with great personality. Lots of people don’t know that he is bad, ‘badder’ and ‘baddest', he knows what I mean, lol.’’

Kofi Adjorlolo has starred in movies such as The Will, Ultimate story, The storm, After the sunset and more. Kofi is set to marry this 3rd wife this December so anticipate.