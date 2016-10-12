Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 12 October 2016 10:36 CET

I can rap more than Sarkodie - Kofi Adjorlolo

Source: thebigtriceonline.com

Ace actor, Kofi Adjorlolo in an interview with Metro TV has disclosed that he would have been a great musician if not for acting.

According to him, he would have even rap more than Ghana’s fastest rapper, Sarkodie.

When asked what he would have become if not for acting, he said, “Oo I would have been a musician because those days, I used to even Dj and all that, so I would have been a rapper, I can even rap more than Sarkodie.”

When asked about his favourite musician in Ghana, he said, “Sarkodie, I mean the guy is just something else, great artiste with great personality. Lots of people don’t know that he is bad, ‘badder’ and ‘baddest', he knows what I mean, lol.’’

Kofi Adjorlolo has starred in movies such as The Will, Ultimate story, The storm, After the sunset and more. Kofi is set to marry this 3rd wife this December so anticipate.

General News

ONE FINGE CANNOT REMOVE LICE AND ONE TREE CANNOT FORM A FOREST
By: AFRICAN PROVERB
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img