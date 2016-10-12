Female fan threatens to kill Harrysong if she doesn't have him in her bed

Five Star music artiste, Harrysong, has alleged that a female fan obsessed with him has threatened to kill him if she does not have him in her bed.

Harrysong who took to his instagram page to reveal the chat he had with the lady said their conversation had begun with her commending his songs and soon after, delved into sex advances at him even up to the point of threatening him if he doesn’t succumb to her. Below is a snippet of their chat:

