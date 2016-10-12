Leaked: Captain Planet Of 4x4 Fame Lyrics For No New Friends  (Check It Out)

Ahead of his new single No new friends, lyrics of the latter as performed by Captain Planet of 4x4 fame has leaked.

The song, which was produced by MizMasta Garzy, is a solo song from the rapper among the music trio and already fans cannot wait for the vibe.

Captain Planet’s ‘NO NEW FRIENDS’ comes after the music group released Atongo, which is doing very well on the Music market.

Check out the lyrics below.

INTRO

Hey Garzy ➕ TOUGHEST

Captain to the Planet ➕BADDEST (2X)

CHORUS

No New Friends No New Friends

Am Still Rocking with My old friends (4x)

(VERSE 1)

No new friends still with old friends

My day one nigga still be my bestfriend

If i add 1 more e no go make sense

The only 1 wey i add be my girlfriend (wife)

So i mentioned the name we started trending

Some new friends always pretending

So F them other niggas them for go rest

Abonsan bii i go send them to hell

Na we ron things inna the whole world

U for know say My circle be too small

So do u think i for add more? No

I got God so that be all ➕Yes

I dey represent 4x4 ➕abi u know

If u no agree u go fit bore➕Go & die

Paddy Man kaafei dull

Na the same ghana people say i do allllll

Then chale u be part of many more

no new friends➕many more

Still rocking my old friends

( VERSE 2)

Some friends r badder than terrorist-Osama

Them dey come give fake fake promises-in ghana

But i no see them them be comedies

Non entities cheap comodities

Na Them go stab u in the dark

But later go talk say i got ur back

That be bitch move

That be so wack

That be the reason y i no dey do throwback

For example be biggie n 2pac

Nigga dnt come and act like u love me

But i dnt care if u no dey like me

Dnt talk about me u no dey feed me

I know say u be my number 1 enemy

Some friends r just like parasite

Wo Sika ba them go blow like dynamite

My brain big pass ur hard drive terabyte

U dey hate me that be so uncivilise

Adwenfi nti u no go go paradise

my future so bright more than city light

Chale watch me am going higher height

Back to Chorus

(Prod. By Mix Masta Garzy)