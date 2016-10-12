MusicVideo: Paa Kwasi (Dobble) Finally Drops ‘Wack Mc’

Paa Kwasi (Dobble) has finally released his much anticipated music video christened ‘Wack MC’. The Hi-Life artiste switched from his usual genre [Hi-Life] style of music to Hip-Life.

The trending banger ‘Christy’ lead singer Paa Kwasi has official unveiled his second music video after parting ways with his other half.

The music video was shot and directed by Mr. Steve Gyamfi. Genius producer O’tion produced ‘Wack Mc’.