Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Music News | 12 October 2016 17:23 CET

#MusicVideo: Paa Kwasi (Dobble) Finally Drops ‘Wack Mc’

By Blagogee.com 

Paa Kwasi (Dobble) has finally released his much anticipated music video christened ‘Wack MC’. The Hi-Life artiste switched from his usual genre [Hi-Life] style of music to Hip-Life.

The trending banger ‘Christy’ lead singer Paa Kwasi has official unveiled his second music video after parting ways with his other half.

The music video was shot and directed by Mr. Steve Gyamfi. Genius producer O’tion produced ‘Wack Mc’.

Music News

a disciplined life is the best of prayer
By: gershon ashie nikoi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img