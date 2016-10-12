Anas Storms GIMPA

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, will tomorrow have an interactive session with students of the Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA) at the school's GB Auditorium.

The renowned journalist, before the interaction with the students, will give a public lecture on the topic 'Securing Good Governance & National Coercion For the Next Generation'.

Anas will be accompanied by his counsel, Kissi Agyabeng, a senior law lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ghana and a managing partner at Cromwell Gray LLP.

“I am proud that Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a multiple award winner with international recognition, has confirmed he would honour our invitation to give a talk during our SRC Akwaaba Week and he would be on our campus this Thursday.

“I am taking the opportunity to invite all our students and students from other campuses to attend this event which affords us an opportunity to listen to what Anas has to say as well as meet him in person and have an interaction with him,” Samuel Anim Addo, president of the Students' Representative Council (SRC).

The SRC Akwaaba Week is a packed event which has several renowned personalities passing through the school.

It would also involve a Christian worship concert, Islamic prayers and a beach party.