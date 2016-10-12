Khloe Kardashian says her sister, Kim Kardashian, is “not doing that well” after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

“It’s incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together,” Khloe Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres Tuesday. “We do appreciate all of your guys’ love and support. It will take time. It was horrible what happened to her.”

This is the first time a Kardashian has broken the family’s silence since the robbery, which took place during the early morning hours of October 3.

“I think it’s just a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments,” Khloe said, when asked by DeGeneres about the Kardashians’ having pulled back from social media. “This is a really serious matter and for Kim, I think it’s really personal as to when — that emotional terror — you could move on from that. I think for us it’s all a wake-up call for all of us, but definitely just to make sure that our sister’s okay.”

During the robbery, five masked men took over an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim. CNN learned that a gun was held to her head and tape was placed over her mouth before she was placed into a bathtub.

“[We want to] make sure that we are protected as well as possible,” Khloe continued. “Like I said, we are a family and we will do this together and I think it is important to maybe make those adjustments. And to pull back a little bit is always smart.”

Kim, who has more than 84 million followers on Instagram and another 48 million on Twitter, hasn’t posted on social media since the incident.

–