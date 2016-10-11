Fans of Sarkodie start mock Flowking Stone

Fans of Africa's biggest rapper, Sarkodie are gradually becoming stubborn with their constant mocking of other rappers.

Feeling that their idol has no match in Ghana, the fans would take to social media and create contents that go against other musicians particularly rappers.

In a recent development, the fans took Facebook and posted a photo with a caption directed at the Kumasi based rapper, FlowKing Stone.

A similar case was recorded when they went viral on social media and mocked rapper M.anifest.

Mocking Flowking Stone, They posted; “That look when Flowking Stone says he can battle King Sarkodie. PHOTOCREDIT : Slim Deejay ”

BY: KONKONSAGH.BIZ | BLAY GH