The 2016 Flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, has revealed that he is a big fan of Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Akufo-Addo, whose party used one of the artiste's hit songs at their recent manifesto launch, said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that was a big fan of the artiste.

Shatta Wale had earlier in the day tweeted that he never knew the Flagbearer was a great fan after he heard one of his hit songs, “Kakai” at the latter's manifesto launch.

He tweeted,

Yes, I’m a big fan! https://t.co/L2014oM8z0

— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 11, 2016

Akufo-Addo in a rely to the tweet replied, “Yes, I'm a big fan”.

Yes, I’m a big fan! https://t.co/L2014oM8z0

— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 11, 2016

Whiles the NDC has continuously used Shatta Wale’s ‘Mahama Paper’ track on their various political platforms, the NPP only recently used his hit song ‘Kakai’ just when Nana Addo’s running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was about to address the crowd at the party’s manifesto launch at the Trade Fair Centre.

‘I will not endorse any political party’

The artiste had earlier served notice that he will not endorse any political party ahead of this year’s general elections in December.

Although the governing National Democratic Congress, led by President John Mahama continue to use the artiste’s hit song “Mahama paper”, the artiste said he has no intention of endorsing any political but was ready to perform at their functions for for business purposes.

He was recently spotted performing in Tamale at the campaign launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary nominee for the Tamale Central constituency, Inusah Fuseini.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana