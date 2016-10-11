Rising Young Artiste Zidor Drops Banger 'Twa No Belt'

Kasoa-based fast rising Young Artiste, Zidor has released a hit single called 'Twa No Belt'.

This tune is something really worth listening to and sharing.

http://burnzburn.blogspot.com/2016/10/zidor-twa-me-belt-prod-by-odesey_8.html?m=1

About Zidor

Zidor John is the name but known in showbiz as Zidor. He is a Kasoa (Kasland) and La (Labadi) based hiplife and hip-hop artist but originally hails from the Volta Region of Ghana.

He is in his early 20s and works as a Database Analyst but has turned to his talent and now wants to focus solely on his music career at the moment.

He has a couple of singles released, some of which include "Adjovi", " Pay 4 Me", "True Love", "Na Aden" "Free bonto" and many more.

In the Ghanaian music industry, he is looking up to artistes like Reggie Rockstone, Daddy Lumba, Obrafour, Samini, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stone Bwuoy.

He believes and feel they are taking Ghanaian music to an international level.

It is his dream that a year or two to come, he would be part of the big names in the Ghanaian and African music in general so he is working really hard to achieve this dream.

Follow Zidor on

twitter @zidorkwekugh and Instagram/Zidorgh

(FB) Facebook page @teamzidorgh





