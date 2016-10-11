Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Nollywood Media | 11 October 2016 17:43 CET

Nneke Somto Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016 releases adorable Pre-birthday photos

By FaceOf CandyCity

Stunning and elegant beauty with great sense of style. Faithful and good. These features can only describe the absolutely deserving winner of Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016, Nneke Somto queen of stunning makeup look as she shares 'Mouthwatering' Pre-birthday Photos with Jojos touch of PH and Za Makeover lagos and she nails every look stunning and effortlessly close to perfection each time

The Beauty Queen who will be +1 October 19 is blessed with a pretty face and unique facial features that emphasizes her makeup looks every single time.










Photo credit:
Beauty Queen: @somtilicious
Mgt: @candycityent
Lashes: @voanbeauties
Lip: @taos_inc in #lulua
Photo: @jojostouchphotography
Makeup by @jojostouch PH
Makeup by @zainabazeez Lagos

Nollywood Media

