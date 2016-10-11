Nneke Somto Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016 releases adorable Pre-birthday photos

Stunning and elegant beauty with great sense of style. Faithful and good. These features can only describe the absolutely deserving winner of Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016, Nneke Somto queen of stunning makeup look as she shares 'Mouthwatering' Pre-birthday Photos with Jojos touch of PH and Za Makeover lagos and she nails every look stunning and effortlessly close to perfection each time

The Beauty Queen who will be +1 October 19 is blessed with a pretty face and unique facial features that emphasizes her makeup looks every single time.

































Photo credit:Beauty Queen: @somtiliciousMgt: @candycityentLashes: @voanbeautiesLip: @taos_inc in #luluaPhoto: @jojostouchphotographyMakeup by @jojostouch PHMakeup by @zainabazeez Lagos