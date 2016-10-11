Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 11 October 2016

New Music: Blakk 3nity – Show Me Your Swagger

By Edward Acquah

Fast rising Hiplife duo Blakk 3nity have finally released the brand new single titled ‘Show me your swagger’.

The new banger is produced by popular sound engineer Danny Beatz.

Blakk 3nity have been in the music industry for a decade and they are doing great in the industry.

The duo is into all kind of genres, however they are focused on Afro Pop, Afro Bank, Highlife and HipHop.

The contemporary acts take inspirations from local artistes like R2Bees, Ruff N Smooth, Obrafour, Sarkodie and foreign musicians like 2Baba, Don Jazzy, P-Square and Wizkid.

Download and Listen Below:

