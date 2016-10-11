Edem Collaborates With Joel Orleans On New Song, Drops On October 14

Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) frontliner, Edem, after a succesful release of the official visuals for his buzzing Hip-Hop remix for the jam ‘Egboame’, took to his Twitter page on Monday, October 10 to announce his upcoming collaboration with rapper, Joel Orleans of YFM Ghana.

Edem who has been commended by music lovers over the years for his consistency never disappoints even if trend switches.

He is one of the finest rappers Ghana has ever produced. Regardless of language barrier he still manages to communicate to a larger audience and builds on his mass appeal day in day out

Joel Orleans who’s also signed to The Black Star Line label owned by Multi-Platinum Ghanaian US based producer, Coptic has been thrilling fans with good music ever since emerging on the scene. His latest release ‘Give Me Room’ featuring Kwaw Kese is enjoying airplay on most radio stations and trending on blogs both in Ghana, Nigeria and USA as well.

The song is set to drop this Friday, October 14, and TalkMediaGhana will definitely bring you an exclusive premiere of the song once it’s out.

