Unprofessional Acts Is The Cause Of The Collapse Of Kumawood Not Mahama - Mr. Beautiful

Actor turned politician, Clement Bonney known on screen as Mr. Beautiful seems not to be happy with his colleague Matilda Asare for stating that President John Dramani Mahama is to be blame for the collapse of the movie industry.

Mr. Beautiful has urged his colleagues in the movie industry not to accused president Mahama for the collapse of the movie industry but rather subject their works into proper scrutiny.

‘’ If Matilda is saying NDC has collapsed the industry she should rather check how she got into the industry as an actress before attaccking the president ‘’ he said.

He lamented that, the industry in kumasi have a bunch of unqualified and unprofessional filmmakers .

Speaking in an interview with SeanCitygh.com, the furious actor said Matilda Asare and her cohorts should point finger at the kind of chaps producers are coming out with.

" I want to make it clear here that, the kind of cast kumasi producers and directors brought on board contributes to the collapsing of the film industry ".