For the display Last night, we congratulate the five remaining contestants in the Ghana Most Beautiful for the executive summaries of their main projects. Unfortunately, the organizers failed for not presenting at least one technical project professional on the judge panel.

One can only make the basis for judging a project unrealistic when detailed review of the project management plan is done considering all relevant factors. Judge Linda had a different concern! One project can integrate into other thematic areas although it has a core objective. The fact that it does, doesn't make it an “ambitious project”. Presenting Executive summaries are to whip up interest for further questioning on the project idea presented. A project can be multi facet or look ambitious as rightly said by Linda on Akos project, but with the right action plan they are operationally and financially sustainable for long term projects and Akos mentioned long term.

Surprisingly, the very key factor was missing. We did not hear the ladies speak about is budget for their projects. All they kept talking about was funding sources and fundraising exercises etc. Shamefully, none of the judges could point that out to them.

Naa, Badu and Akos did very well as well as Hiba and Yaba. Per our project management experience, Naa did more justice to her presentation and deserved star performer last Sunday not eloquence. Only Akos and Naa linked their projects to the SDG's [Sustainable Development Goals]. The star performer did not link hers although breast cancer is a sensitive issue on SDGs.

The judges failed but above all Linda gave an advice to all the ladies which was good, “should all try and push to pursue these projects whether you win or not”.

We also noticed something strange from Gideon which was a sign of favoratism. it Linda was to respond to Yaba when she finished but he prevented that and gave her to the guest judge who never scrutinize because of her ignorant. Linda really had an objective comment for her and we thank God she did after speaking to Akos that UNDP is not an NGO.

Please let the playing field be free and fair. Who the cup fit let her wear it. No favoratism, this is the 10th year. Please don’t let as feel you have your favorite as is perceived by many that because Western Region has never won you guys want an even.

Finally please bring us our chart, we have a social contract to vote and have the right to see the results , so please don’t keep us in the dark, otherwise we guess there is something wrong or perhaps it does not favor your preferred candidate.