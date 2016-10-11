Working With The Maestro Kojo Antwi Is An Honour - Kaywa

Multiple award winning sound engineer and music producer David Kojo Kyei aka Kaywa has worked with most Ghanaian artistes if not all and even foreign artistes to produce the greatest of hit songs but, according to him, his work with the Maestro Kojo Antwi is a “dream come true”.

One of Ghana’s finest music producers whose works speak volumes of his talent, in an interview with Melvina Frimpong Manso host of Showbiz971 on Suncity Radio 97.1 MHz, Kaywa had this to say about working with him.

“Working with the Music Man Kojo Antwi is an honour. To record for such a legend is a privilege because as a young boy I grew up listening to mo mma y3ndodo y3 ho, one of the best and lovely reggae songs I’ve ever heard and the song has played in my heart all these years. To have him call me personally to book a studio session is humbling and a dream come true.”

“Recording with Kojo Antwi gives you the experience because he is a PRO and he wants to get the professionalism out of you. He respects you for who you are and doesn’t play with you at all and that is the excitement about recording with him. I have gained a lot from working with Him. His approach to work is exceptional and you’d love to work with him. I have learnt how to be very patient, from him, Because Kojo Antwi is too patient and NYOO-MY WOMAN is the product of patience.”

All the maestro wanted was a professional work, “I remember him telling me, I don’t want to sound like me again I want something beyond me. Yes, it was a big task and this is it, the birth of a new song NYOO –MY WOMAN’ a masterpiece. This song will go far and the song is big watch out for more great hits from the Maestro”.