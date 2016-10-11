Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 11 October 2016 12:58 CET

Nana Addo Features In The New NPP Film Commercial

By Yemoh Ike
Nana Akufo-Addo - NPP Presidential Candidate
Nana Akufo-Addo - NPP Presidential Candidate

On this day in Ghana’s history, excerpt of an aspiring president has been used in the party’s film commercial. The commercial stars NPP’s flag bearer, Nana Akufo Addo, Kumawood’s actor, Akrobeto and Ghana’s fast rising comedian, Sammy Tugar.

Irrespective of your political stand, the concept of this video will make your day.

Kindly NOTE that Akrobeto is yet to officially endorse a political party but his dialogs from the 2mins 27secs skit tells us that he will never cast his VOTE for the ruling party.

Do you think Nana will do well as an actor? Enjoy the video!

