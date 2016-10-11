Nana Churcher, Adjetey Annan, Others For ‘Hope 4 Life Tour’

The project management and creative house BEKOFI, organizers of the Hope 4 Life Tour, announce that all is set for the fourth edition of the youth motivation, grooming, mentorship and networking project.

It has revealed that, this edition will host Ghanaian award-winning actor Adjetey “Pusher” Anang and UK-based broadcaster and motivational speaker Nana Churcher, host of the internationally-acclaimed TV talk show “The Nana Churcher show.”

These two successful personalities will bring their personal success to bear and impart constructive, career-guiding motivation for the students’ personal development.

The fourth edition is scheduled for 10am on Saturday, 15th October 2016 at St. John’s Grammar Senior High School at Achimota in Accra. “We have been in talks with the management of St. John’s Grammar and are ready for the fourth edition. The speakers, artistes and all other arrangements have been made,” Miss Adelaide Drah, Communications Manager at BEKOFI said.

Representatives of Accra Brewery Ltd will also be present to sensitize students on the dangers of underage drinking.

The fourth edition will be accompanied by entertainment from guest artistes Nero X and Andy Dosty as well as the poet Rhyme Sonny.

Hope for Life Tour is a youth empowerment project which provides a platform for accomplished personalities to empower young people, helping them develop their careers and build entrepreneurial mindsets.

“We are inspiring young people, harnessing their potential and building the next generation of leaders with a strong-positive mindset. Now we’re looking to start hope community clubs in the schools to facilitate closer mentoring and grooming programmes, as well as practical entrepreneurship workshops,” Miss Drah added.