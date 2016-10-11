Prophet Eric Akwasi Amponsah of Hope Generation Ministry International Church (HGMCI) yesterday warned Ghanaian celebrities and pastors to desist from endorsing political parties and candidates, as Ghana readies for the 2016 elections.

He stressed that celebrities and pastors who openly declare their support for political leaders or political parties of their choice will expose their careers to all manner of risks, including being sidelined by the citizens who do not belong to the parties of their choice.

Prophet Amponsah, however, cautioned Ghanaian pastors not to use the altar of the church to campaign for any political party, adding that they should also desist from making prophecies that party A or B will win in order to avoid creating fear and panic among members of the political parties the prophecy did not favour.

“It is unwise for celebrities and pastors to make comments that would lead anyone to think that they have endorsed a specific political party or candidate. By making statements that seek to endorse a party you lose those who love you from the side you are openly campaigning against,” he added.

Prophet Amponsah in an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday stressed that when a celebrity and pastor declares his or her stance for one political party, it means that he or she is dividing his or her audience or fan base which will in the long run affect his or her career when his or her party fails to win the election.

“I am a gospel musician and a prophet and I am there for any government that will come into power. I don't support any political party. I love all the aspirants and I am not campaigning for any party. I will work with any party that wins the 2016 election,” he told BEATWAVES.

He continued…“As citizens, when you go to the booth on election day, nobody can tell you who to vote for; that is your choice and nobody can stop you from voting for your preferred party or candidate. What I urge celebrities and pastors, however, is that don't go showing support for any of the political parties for your people to know where you belong.”

By George Clifford Owusu