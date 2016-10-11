Dzifa Gomashie Honoured

Trek Africa Awards 2016 has honoured the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, with an Award of Excellence as African Cultural Brand Ambassador in Nigeria.

The award was in recognition of her exceptional contribution to Ghana's socio-economic development, demonstration of excellence in the tourism, arts and culture.

Trek Africa Awards is a continental showpiece geared at acknowledging and celebrating personalities who have excelled in different spheres and made their lifestyles exemplary for the younger generation to emulate.

It’s maiden edition in 2014 assembled the crème de la crème of Nigeria and Ghana with over 600 high-profile male and female personalities cutting across various spheres, including politics, judiciary, banking, industries, media, entertainment, pageantry, among many others.

The awards, held on September 18, was on the theme: 'Economy Diversification, Sure Path To National Economy Development'.

The initiative of the awards is to acknowledge and celebrate exemplary African personalities with great impact and resilient spirit who have reached into the slums and hinterlands to break the stronghold of ignorance within the vast populace and empowered their society with opportunities.

Madam Gomashie in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after receiving the award, expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising her efforts in promoting cultural diversity on the continent.

She said with this recognition, she would not lose track of what she seeks to champion, but would focus on reshaping the thinking of the youth to embrace their culture and arts on the continent.