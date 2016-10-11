Ghana Peace Awards To Be Launched On Thursday

The official launch of the maiden edition of the Ghana Peace Awards will take place this Thursday, October 13 at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.

The launch which will be launched by the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev Professor Emmanuel Asante, is expected to attract all the nominees, including Becca, Kojo Antwi, among others.

All the presidential candidates of all the various political parties, Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary-General, Prophet T.B Joshua and a host of others have been invited to grace the event.

The awards ceremony which is being organised by Stability Foundation International (SFI), in partnership with the National Peace Council, is aimed at recognising the work of individuals, including celebrities and organisations who have made significant contributions towards promoting and fostering peace.

It is also aimed at investing in projects that focus more on developing and reengaging the youth in non-violent ventures that make them equal to the task of participating in all processes of change and peace building.

During the launch, the organisers will use the occasion to outdoor the national peace song composed by 22 Ghanaian musicians and produced by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

By George Clifford Owusu