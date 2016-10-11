Who Wins The ‘Kalyppo Challenge’?

An otherwise ordinary photograph of Nana Akufo-Addo, presidential candidate New Patriotic Party (NPP), sipping a paper pack of Kalyppo fruit juice has ignited a highly infectious behaviour known as the 'Kalyppo Challenge'.

The photo popped up on Facebook about a week ago and was believed to have been posted by someone who wanted to ridicule the NPP flagbearer, but rather ended up earning him several thousands of supporters who took to social media to upload post selfies which captured them also sipping Kalyppo, a new behaviour known as 'Kalyppo Challenge.'

The new craze has gone viral and some of the persons who have taken up the challenge have posted very hilarious photos which show how they chose to take their Kalyppo.

Interestingly, several big shots within the NPP have also taken the 'Kalyppo Challenge.'

It has shot up the sale and demand for the fruit drink.