Tourism Ambassador, Abeiku Santana, has been urging Ghanaians living abroad to help boost Ghana's tourism industry.

According to him, the success of the industry also requires their contributions from outside.

Hence, he urged all Ghanaians out there “to continue sharing good information about Ghanaian culture whenever they get the opportunity.”

Abeiku Santana has taken on the responsibility of revamping the Ghanaian tourism sector even before he was named a tourism ambassador months ago.

He is currently running an informative and educative campaign on the various attractions in Ghana, and that is estimated to improve Ghana's tourist arrivals.

With over a decade experience in radio in various parts of Ghana, his work with the Kenyan Tourist Board and his popular nationwide 'Alomo Tours', he is sure of coming up with great strategies to help cushion the industry.

He has already launched periodic social media campaigns on the subject of Ghanaian tourism and has been on the road educating commercial drivers and street vendors on how to relate with tourists and foreigners.

His latest move is to encourage Ghanaians living abroad to be part of improving the industry.

“Ghana has so many stories and history to share with the world. The people have varied cultures; the language, food, clothing, etc. Even though we are a diversified group of people, we are still able to function in a unified democratic style of governance. Just this is one major fact we can promote,” he added.

Abeiku has gone back to school to get a master's degree in Tourism Management at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to further broaden his scope on tourism.