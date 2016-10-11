Nana Churcher To Speak At For Hope 4 Life Tour

Organizers of the Hope 4 Life Tour have this week announced speakers for the fourth edition of the popular youth motivation, grooming, mentorship and networking project scheduled to take place on 15th October 2016 at St. John’s Grammar Senior High School in Achimota, Accra.

Announcing the list of speakers, the Communications Manager of BEKOFI, the creative house and organizers of the Hope 4 Life Tour, Miss Adelaide Drah, said “we have been in talks with the management of St. John’s Grammar and are ready for the fourth edition. The speakers, artistes and all other arrangements have been made and I can say on authority that we are ready to have a great show on the 15th October which will go a long way to impact positively on the lives of the patrons on the day. With this project, we are inspiring young people, harnessing their potential and building the next generation of leaders with a strong-positive mindset. Now we’re looking to start hope community clubs in the schools to facilitate closer mentoring and grooming programmes, as well as practical entrepreneurship workshops”.

Speakers for the fourth edition are the London based broadcaster and motivational speaker, Nana Churcher, who doubles as the host of the internationally-acclaimed TV talk show “The Nana Churcher show and award-winning Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang. These two successful personalities will bring their personal success to bear and impact on the students, in the areas of career guidance and personal development.

Nana Churcher has one of the best produced talk shows currently on television and discusses with her guests a variety of exciting and intriguing subjects. Her guests are usually global superstars, seasoned business owners and revered personalities around the globe including BET’s Chief Executive Officer, Debra Lee, Hollywood singer and actress Brandy Norwood and teen sensation Kwesi Boakye, the voice behind Cartoon Network 'The Amazing World of Gumball' and celebrated Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang.

Adjetey Anang, born 8 July 1973 is popularly known as "Pusher", which was his screen name in the television series Things We Do forLove . He has featured in several hit Ghanaian movies, including A Sting in a Tale , The Perfect Picture and a Dutch movie titled Slavery.

Expected to bring excitement to the event are Ghanaian exceptional musician, Nero X and the multitalented Andy Dosty of the Multimedia Group. Also to make an appearance will be one of Ghanaian most respected poet and a spoken word kingpin, Rhyme Sonny.

Hope for Life Tour is a World Bank-sponsored youth empowerment project which provides a platform for accomplished personalities to empower young people, helping them develop their careers and build entrepreneurial mindsets. It is aimed at bridging the gap between young people and their role models and successful personalities in society.

Hope for Life Tour started in February 2015 with the three previous editions featuring well respected personalities including Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM), Esi Yankah, Abeiku Santana, Gifty Anti, Bernard Kelvin Clive and Okyeame Kwame.